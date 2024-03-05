Create New Account
All The Lawfare Is Not Going To Work
Son of the Republic
653 Subscribers
40 views
Published 15 hours ago

They now have to focus on “winning” — which means, for them, stealing.

They understand we are fighting back at a grass-roots level.

We will not allow, under any circumstances, a repeat of how this election was stolen.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3438: Engaging In More Than Just The Election (5 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4hfij9-episode-3438-engaging-in-more-than-just-the-election.html

Keywords
collusionelection riggingdonald trumpjoe bidenconspiracyelection interferencecoupsteve bannonthird worlddictatorshipelection meddlingregime changeleftismdespotismelection fraudlawfarecolor revolutionbanana republicelection theftautocracyrigged electionstolen electionpuppet regimeblue stealbig steal

