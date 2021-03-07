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Lifes Building Blocks Found on Asteroid
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47 views • March 07, 2021
#Aliens #asteroid #panspermia
Life's Building Blocks Found on Asteroid
This is a story being reported by RT.
The Japanese Space Agency (JAXA) has confirmed the discovery of two kinds of organic matter on the surface of an asteroid, for the first time in human history, in a finding which may unravel the secrets of life on Earth.
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Life's Building Blocks Found on Asteroid
This is a story being reported by RT.
The Japanese Space Agency (JAXA) has confirmed the discovery of two kinds of organic matter on the surface of an asteroid, for the first time in human history, in a finding which may unravel the secrets of life on Earth.
Support us on -
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/the-rambling-geordie
Paypal - https://paypal.me/theramblinggeordie
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/ramblinggeordie
Who is Really lying to us?
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