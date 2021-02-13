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ΠΡΑΣΣΕΙΝ ΑΛΟΓΑ - ΚΑΠΟΙΑ ΜΕΡΑ
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0 view • February 13, 2021
IT WAS A BRIALLIANT GREEK BAND WITH A GREEK VENACULARISM AS IT'S NAME:PRASIN ALOGA- MEANIN ACTIN OR SPEAKIN SENSELESS AND BRAINLESS! THE SONG IS CALLED SOME DAY! THE PICTURE SHOWS THE MAIN SIX BRUTAL CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN(FROM LEFT TO RIGHT):RELIGION'S SEX AND ABUSE VICTIMS-SEX TOURISM TRAFFICKIN AND ABUSE VICTIMS-WAR USED AS SOLDIERS OR AS HUMAN SHIELD VICTIMS-ORGAN SLAUGTERED VICTIMS-GANG USED AS MEMBERS VICTIMS AND FINANLLY JUNK FOOD VICTIMS! A very old video existed in my first account and second upload in November 23 of 2015 in my second account!NEVER APPEARED IN ANY SEARCHIN RESULT FOR THE SAME SONG!
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