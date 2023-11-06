Destruction of a Building along with UKR Enemy Personnel by a Strike, reportedly from the Grom missile and bomb system

Destruction of a building along with enemy personnel by a strike, reportedly from the Grom missile and bomb system.
The footage shows how Ukrainian soldiers enter a prominent building, and then the building along with them is literally blown away by the arrival of precision-guided munitions.
