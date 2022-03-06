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Zelensky Tries to Pull USA into War with No Fly Zone- TOP World News Stories 3/6/2022
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144 views • March 06, 2022
"Ukraine's President Zelensky has been urging the United States and NATO countries that his military desperately needs more fighter jets to take on the Russian invasion force, on Friday telling US lawmakers in a Zoom call "close the skies or give us planes" - according to a Congressional leader present for the address. Apparently the Biden administration is busy working on just that, also at a moment Congress is still prepping a whopping $10 billion military and humanitarian aide package for Ukraine. The new aircraft deal would involve transferring Russian-made warplanes to Kiev from neighboring Poland, according to a new report in FT. " via- Zeroheadge.

Russian citizens are being hit hard by not just the world wide sanctions on the government but it seems everyone from the cat associations to international hockey and soccer teams, museums etc... all are cutting any ties with anyone or anything related to a Russian. Visa and Mastercard have suspended services in Russia, while China opened their arms and welcomed Russia to it's payment system.

https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/zelensky-tries-to-pull-usa-into-war-with-no-fly-zone/

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