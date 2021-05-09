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More Evidence Everyday Shows Zombies Are Red Pilling Too - @OnTheFringe Dan RadioStyle
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170 views • May 09, 2021
More Evidence Everyday Shows Zombies Are Red Pilling Too -
@OnTheFringe Dan RadioStyle
It is interesting to see others start to see the truth that is happening around them. Many of those that were once asleep are starting to awaken in larger and larger numbers. The deep state is losing control in all areas and are running out of time in a big way. Stay strong and keep holding the line. We the People are in charge.
______________________________
When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge
THE TRUTH is not for comfort - It's for liberation.
It's not a medicine - It's a killer.
Better to get hurt by THE TRUTH than comforted with a lie.
THE TRUTH will set you free, but first it will make you miserable
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
Recent Important Updates
DR. SHERRI TENPENNY - BRIEFS NURSES ON THE GREAT DECEPTION
"Ongoing Global Catastrophe of Unmitigated/Uncountable Proportions"
****Expect 60%-80% of anyone who allowed this Injection to be HOSPITALIZED or DIE This Fall!***
https://www.roxytube.com/v/rhJXXb
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1237060809131724800?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Paraphrased notes for Q&A
-Are "injected" people dangerous to the "uninjected"? YES
-HOW? They shed infectious exosomes generated by the Spike Protein that can be transmitted through close proximity and most frequently via skin to skin contact.
-Does the "injection" affect Fertility? Absolutely. Proven. Can also be transmitted sexually!
-If my spouse got the "injection" , how long do I have to avoid them? UNKOWN. Current thinking is Indefinitely.
-How long will "injected"s produce the Spike Protein? UNKNOWN, only study suggests FOREVER. It also replicates and mutates within you.
________________
A comprehensive and very clear overview of dozens of scientific trials and investigative reports that prove how the pandemic is a criminal operation
https://www.brighteon.com/613931c0-01c7-4adb-9cc5-010f6af4dfdb
Killing The Mockingbird - A quick explanation for the newly awakened
https://www.brighteon.com/fb43291c-d16c-4408-b6be-688a94ff64cb
A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.brighteon.com/5279cbaf-d4a9-47ca-a1b7-ea061bb866cd
An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt. Pulled right from The FALL OF THE CABAL
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.brighteon.com/dd081968-b4ab-4b25-ac3f-84f8651cdd4e
Ten Global Trends Every Smart Person Should Know | Marian Tupy - Jordan B Peterson Podcast S4 E18
This refutes pretty much every bullshit weapon the DeepState will try to use against us. Helps to knmow its bullshit
https://youtu.be/VIANLddo-ec
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[BitSchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
@OnTheFringe Dan RadioStyle
It is interesting to see others start to see the truth that is happening around them. Many of those that were once asleep are starting to awaken in larger and larger numbers. The deep state is losing control in all areas and are running out of time in a big way. Stay strong and keep holding the line. We the People are in charge.
______________________________
When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge
THE TRUTH is not for comfort - It's for liberation.
It's not a medicine - It's a killer.
Better to get hurt by THE TRUTH than comforted with a lie.
THE TRUTH will set you free, but first it will make you miserable
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
Recent Important Updates
DR. SHERRI TENPENNY - BRIEFS NURSES ON THE GREAT DECEPTION
"Ongoing Global Catastrophe of Unmitigated/Uncountable Proportions"
****Expect 60%-80% of anyone who allowed this Injection to be HOSPITALIZED or DIE This Fall!***
https://www.roxytube.com/v/rhJXXb
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1237060809131724800?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Paraphrased notes for Q&A
-Are "injected" people dangerous to the "uninjected"? YES
-HOW? They shed infectious exosomes generated by the Spike Protein that can be transmitted through close proximity and most frequently via skin to skin contact.
-Does the "injection" affect Fertility? Absolutely. Proven. Can also be transmitted sexually!
-If my spouse got the "injection" , how long do I have to avoid them? UNKOWN. Current thinking is Indefinitely.
-How long will "injected"s produce the Spike Protein? UNKNOWN, only study suggests FOREVER. It also replicates and mutates within you.
________________
A comprehensive and very clear overview of dozens of scientific trials and investigative reports that prove how the pandemic is a criminal operation
https://www.brighteon.com/613931c0-01c7-4adb-9cc5-010f6af4dfdb
Killing The Mockingbird - A quick explanation for the newly awakened
https://www.brighteon.com/fb43291c-d16c-4408-b6be-688a94ff64cb
A Vital documentary that convinces anyone who is skeptical how corrupt our government is and was, at least all the way back to JFK;
REQUIRED VIEWING: We Have ALWAYS been the terrorists. We invented enemies. Our government is the worlds biggest criminal
https://www.brighteon.com/5279cbaf-d4a9-47ca-a1b7-ea061bb866cd
An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt. Pulled right from The FALL OF THE CABAL
"Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us"
https://www.brighteon.com/dd081968-b4ab-4b25-ac3f-84f8651cdd4e
Ten Global Trends Every Smart Person Should Know | Marian Tupy - Jordan B Peterson Podcast S4 E18
This refutes pretty much every bullshit weapon the DeepState will try to use against us. Helps to knmow its bullshit
https://youtu.be/VIANLddo-ec
My Links:
[Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[BitSchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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