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Weird Economic Forum - the Other 24 Report w Seymour Guff (Candid Puppet News - Episode 003)
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94 views • March 10, 2022
Seymour Guff and the Other 24 team look at the World Economic Forum, Klaus Schwab and their influence on world governments, politicians, and corporate leaders. Does Trudeau’s loyalty lie with the Canadian people or with the WEF? (Ep-003) March 3, 2022
Candid puppet videos irreverently sharing information through entertainment, sarcasm, humour, and in-your-face truth.
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/to24news @TO24news
FaceBook: "Seymour Guff"
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaS3c5I558jFUZooMJ_3jKg
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1372941 (TO24)
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@theother24news (theother24news)
Candid puppet videos irreverently sharing information through entertainment, sarcasm, humour, and in-your-face truth.
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/to24news @TO24news
FaceBook: "Seymour Guff"
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaS3c5I558jFUZooMJ_3jKg
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1372941 (TO24)
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@theother24news (theother24news)
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