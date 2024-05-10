Create New Account
Schwab the Deck: Eugenics, Euthanasia, Lockdowns and Mass Murder
Ba'al Busters
Published 15 hours ago

We'll hear the plans for the next and FINAL Lockdown, Starvation, and Vaccination of the World and how it fits into the Bolshevik Plan of total destruction of mankind. We'll hear Dr Vernon Coleman and others on the Eugenics Euthanasia initiative already taking hold and the utter destruction of the family.

unwhoeugenicsnanoeuthanasiawefdr vernon colemanschwabbaal busters

