Schwab the Deck: Eugenics, Euthanasia, Lockdowns and Mass Murder

We'll hear the plans for the next and FINAL Lockdown, Starvation, and Vaccination of the World and how it fits into the Bolshevik Plan of total destruction of mankind. We'll hear Dr Vernon Coleman and others on the Eugenics Euthanasia initiative already taking hold and the utter destruction of the family.

GET COMMERCIAL FREE PODCASTS and Exclusive Content, Become a Patron. https://Patreon.com/DisguisetheLimits

Go To My Website: https://www.semperfryllc.com/podcast.html

Priestcraft: Beyond Babylon is getting Great Feedback! 8.5x11 Paperback, Hardcover, & Kindle: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CNGX53L7/

Barnes & Noble: Priestcraft: Beyond Babylon 416 pages, and ebook: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/book/1144402176

KOBO: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/priestcraft-beyond-babylon

Take Back Your Health NOW! DR PETER GLIDDEN, ND All-Access https://leavebigpharmabehind.com/?via=pgndhealth