🎵Englishman in New York

Bossa Nova, Nylon-string acoustic guitar plays syncopated jazz chords with a steady thumb-plucked bassline on beats 1 and 3, A second nylon-string guitar performs melodic improvisations using chromatic passing tones and rapid arpeggios, The percussion consists of a shaker playing consistent sixteenth notes and a woodblock or rimshot hitting on the 'and' of beat 2 and beat 4, A melodic flute enters to play the main theme with light vibrato, The tempo is 120 BPM in 4/4 time, likely in the key of C Major, The arrangement is sparse, focusing on the interplay between the rhythmic guitar comping and the lead woodwind

[Instrumental]



[Intro]

[nylon-string acoustic guitar playing syncopated chords]

[shaker enters with sixteenth note pattern]



[A Section]

[flute enters playing the main melody]

[woodblock accents on off-beats]

[acoustic guitar continues rhythmic comping]



[B Section]

[second acoustic guitar enters for a melodic solo]

[flute drops out]

[shaker and woodblock continue]



[A Section Variation]

[flute returns to lead melody]

[guitar solo ends]

[bass notes on guitar become more prominent]

