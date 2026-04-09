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🎵Englishman in New York
wolfburg
wolfburg
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Bossa Nova, Nylon-string acoustic guitar plays syncopated jazz chords with a steady thumb-plucked bassline on beats 1 and 3, A second nylon-string guitar performs melodic improvisations using chromatic passing tones and rapid arpeggios, The percussion consists of a shaker playing consistent sixteenth notes and a woodblock or rimshot hitting on the 'and' of beat 2 and beat 4, A melodic flute enters to play the main theme with light vibrato, The tempo is 120 BPM in 4/4 time, likely in the key of C Major, The arrangement is sparse, focusing on the interplay between the rhythmic guitar comping and the lead woodwind

[Instrumental]

[Intro]
[nylon-string acoustic guitar playing syncopated chords]
[shaker enters with sixteenth note pattern]

[A Section]
[flute enters playing the main melody]
[woodblock accents on off-beats]
[acoustic guitar continues rhythmic comping]

[B Section]
[second acoustic guitar enters for a melodic solo]
[flute drops out]
[shaker and woodblock continue]

[A Section Variation]
[flute returns to lead melody]
[guitar solo ends]
[bass notes on guitar become more prominent]

Keywords
collapse amidst a smokydark sky filled with real industrial pollution in the foregrounda digital chain or grid overlay partially covers a landscape of seizedbarren farmland
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