FDA Approves Use of Vaccine in Adolescents and Children Despite Knowing It Is Ineffective

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04/25/2022 At Mr. Bannon’s Warroom on April 25, Dr. Naomi Wolf exposed Scott Gottlieb’s lies about the COVID vaccines, revealing that FDA knew a month after rolling out the mRNA vaccines that they did not work, but still rubber stamped the teen EUA in June 2021, endangering the health of millions of children.