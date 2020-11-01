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No More Lockdown : Van Morrison
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138 views • November 01, 2020
Provided to YouTube by The state51 Conspiracy

No More Lockdown · Van Morrison

"No More Lockdown" - Lyrics:

No more lockdown
No more government overreach
No more fascist police
Disturbing our peace
No more taking of our freedom
And our God-given rights
Pretending it's for our safety
When it's really to enslave
Who's running our country?
Who's running our world?
Examine it closely
And watch it unfurl
No more lockdown
No more threats
No more Imperial College
Scientists making up crooked facts
No more lockdown
No more pulling the wool over our eyes
No more celebrities telling us
Telling us what we're supposed to feel
No more status quo
Put your shoulder to the wheel

No more lockdown
No more lockdown
No more lockdown
No more lockdown

No more lockdown
No more government overreach
No more fascist police
Disturbing our peace
No more taking of our freedom
And our God-given rights
Pretending it's for our safety
When it's really to enslave
Who's running our country?
Who's running our world?
Examine it closely
And watch it unfurl
No more lockdown
No more threats
No more Imperial College scientists
Making up crooked facts
No more lockdown
No more pulling the wool over our eyes
No more celebrities telling us
How we're supposed to feel
No more status quo
Gotta put your shoulder to the wheel

No more lockdown
No more lockdown
No more lockdown
No more lockdown
No more lockdown
No more lockdown

No more lockdown
No more lockdown
No more lockdown
No more lockdown
No more lockdown
No more lockdown
No more lockdown
No more lockdown

℗ 2020 Exile Records

Released on: 2020-10-23

Producer: Van Morrison
Composer: Van Morrison
Lyricist: Van Morrison

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yUOWS7arfw4&;feature=youtu.be

Van Morrison
189K subscribers
Keywords
van morrisonvan the manno more lockdown
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy