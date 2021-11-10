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Why Donald Trump Is Different | Bill Mitchell and Stefan Molyneux
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80 views • November 10, 2021
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/StefanMolyneux
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3364/why-donald-trump-is-different-bill-mitchell-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3364-why-donald-trump-is-different-bill-mitchell-and-stefan-molyneux
Why are so many non-traditional voters so excited about Donald Trump's Presidential campaign? Bill Mitchell joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss what makes Donald Trump different from "just another politician" and why his candidacy has provoked such hostility among the political establishment, mainstream media and donor class.
Bill Mitchell is the host and creator of YourVoice Radio, currently the #1 political talk show on Spreaker.com. According to a recent MIT study, Mitchell is the single most influential non-candidate in social media this election cycle - with over 62,000 Twitter followers and 2 million+ impressions daily.
Follow Bill on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/mitchellvii
YourVoice Radio: http://www.yourvoiceradio.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3364/why-donald-trump-is-different-bill-mitchell-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3364-why-donald-trump-is-different-bill-mitchell-and-stefan-molyneux
Why are so many non-traditional voters so excited about Donald Trump's Presidential campaign? Bill Mitchell joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss what makes Donald Trump different from "just another politician" and why his candidacy has provoked such hostility among the political establishment, mainstream media and donor class.
Bill Mitchell is the host and creator of YourVoice Radio, currently the #1 political talk show on Spreaker.com. According to a recent MIT study, Mitchell is the single most influential non-candidate in social media this election cycle - with over 62,000 Twitter followers and 2 million+ impressions daily.
Follow Bill on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/mitchellvii
YourVoice Radio: http://www.yourvoiceradio.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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