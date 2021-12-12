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The devil is preparing the public appearance of the Antichrist
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2250 views • December 12, 2021
The devil is astutely preparing the public appearance of the antichrist
The day is approaching when those who have emigrated to other countries throughout the world will take possession of the headquarters of My Church
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/the-devil-is-astutely-preparing-the-public-appearance-of-the-antichrist/
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“Rome will lose the faith and will become the seat of Antichrist.” – Our Lady of La Salette, September 19, 1846
https://www.tldm.org/news51/vigano-rome-will-lose-the-faith-church-is-in-eclipse-counter-magisterium.htm
The day is approaching when those who have emigrated to other countries throughout the world will take possession of the headquarters of My Church
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/the-devil-is-astutely-preparing-the-public-appearance-of-the-antichrist/
---------------
“Rome will lose the faith and will become the seat of Antichrist.” – Our Lady of La Salette, September 19, 1846
https://www.tldm.org/news51/vigano-rome-will-lose-the-faith-church-is-in-eclipse-counter-magisterium.htm
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