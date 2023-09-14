Gareth Icke Tonight
Sep 14, 2023
On the show this week.
Integrative medicine practitioner Dr Gaston Cornu-Labat is in the studio to talk about the real causes of disease, and how to avoid them.
Privacy Action Plan founder Glenn Meder talks to us about the dangers of cyberspace, and how teens in particular or being targeted by governments and corporations.
And clinical psychologist Dr Shannon Kroner speaks to us about medical freedom, and the harms caused by the vaccines.
Thats Gareth Icke Tonight, Thursday 7pm Uk - https://www.ickonic.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3hml64-watching-the-world-burn-just-to-rule-the-ashes-gareth-icke-tonight..html
