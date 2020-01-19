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Australia Fires, Agenda 2030, Hidden Energy Wars
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110 views • January 19, 2020
In this show we will be talking about the recent Australian Wild Fires and explain the connections with Climate Crisis Propaganda, some history about an energy battle going on in Australia as it relates to the Green New Deal, the Pyromania surrounding Elon Musk his Hyperloop path in Australia and the connections between Extinction Rebellion paid protestors and 5G satellites.
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Learn about EMF Protection
http://ftwproject.com/special-offers
Get our Book Forbidden Tech
https://www.forbiddentech.website/
https://www.realspeaks.com/
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