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Several Thousand People Defy Protest Ban in Amsterdam, Netherlands to Oppose Dutch Government's Lockdown Measures Sun Jan 2nd, 2022... Protesters Mauled By Police Dogs & Beaten w/ Batons
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22 views • January 05, 2022
Several thousand people in the Netherlands defied a ban on assembling and demonstrated on Sunday Jan 2nd, 2022 against the Dutch government’s COVID-19 lockdown measures, gathering on a central square before marching toward a park in Amsterdam.
Protesters were mauled by police dogs and beaten with batons as officers worked to clear the crowd from Museum Square based on an order from Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema.
There was a heavy police presence on the square and in nearby streets. The municipality designated the area as a security risk region, giving police the authority to frisk people preventatively.
Some participants unfurled a banner that read, “Less repression, more care." Another group held up signs, “It’s not about a virus, it’s about control” on one side and “Freedom” on the other.
#Amsterdam #Netherlands #WorldwideRevolution #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #Worldwide #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Transhumanism #Lockdowns
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
Protesters were mauled by police dogs and beaten with batons as officers worked to clear the crowd from Museum Square based on an order from Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema.
There was a heavy police presence on the square and in nearby streets. The municipality designated the area as a security risk region, giving police the authority to frisk people preventatively.
Some participants unfurled a banner that read, “Less repression, more care." Another group held up signs, “It’s not about a virus, it’s about control” on one side and “Freedom” on the other.
#Amsterdam #Netherlands #WorldwideRevolution #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #Worldwide #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccineInjuries #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Transhumanism #Lockdowns
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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