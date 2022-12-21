ADHD brainwashing therapy for children 🤨

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, often a misdiagnosis with even a worse treatment through livelong drugs and brainwashing therapies. Sometimes you might think it is well intentioned but never forget, they created the environment for neurodevelopmental disorders in the first place. Just as autism is caused by both emf exposure in the womb and the toxic childhood vaccine program, leaving the parents with desperation, high medical bills and frustration with endless useless therapies. I watched a video here on the Stew Peters show where a mother of an autistic child did literally everything to help the child heal from this childhoodvaccine injury. But we all know, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

Stop the environmental poisoning through emf, fluoride, chemtrails, vaccines etc!

