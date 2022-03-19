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Col Douglas Macgregor - NATOization has Occurred - the Grayzone clip 15MAR22
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81 views • March 19, 2022
Thanks to the Grayzone, Max Blumenthal and Col Douglas Macgregor, clips for this video.
Max Blumenthal ask Col Douglas Macgregor about the NATOization of Ukraine and the significance of the Russian strike on Yavoriv Military Training Base just a few kilometers from the border with Poland.
Link to the Grayzone: https://thegrayzone.com/
Link to the complete interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFngc...
Please like and subscribe if you like these videos.
Max Blumenthal ask Col Douglas Macgregor about the NATOization of Ukraine and the significance of the Russian strike on Yavoriv Military Training Base just a few kilometers from the border with Poland.
Link to the Grayzone: https://thegrayzone.com/
Link to the complete interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFngc...
Please like and subscribe if you like these videos.
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