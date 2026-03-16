Netanyahu Shall Return 3-16-26@1:41 PM

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A word from my lovely Jesus Christ about Netanyahu of Israel, war, the 3 days of darkness and further destruction of American-Babylon.
Isaiah 26:20-21
20 Come, my people, enter thou into thy chambers, and shut thy doors about thee: hide thyself as it were for a little moment, until the indignation be overpast.
21 For, behold, the Lord cometh out of his place to punish the inhabitants of the earth for their iniquity: the earth also shall disclose her blood, and shall no more cover her slain.
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