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Hebronin joukkomurha 1929 - mikään ei ole muuttunut
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15 views • February 17, 2021
Väkivaltainen arabijoukko murhasi 67 viatonta juutalaista Hebronissa vuonna 1929.
Tänä päivänä mikään ei ole muuttunut, sillä arabiterroristit yllyttävät palestiinalaisia
tappamaan juutalaisia ja maailma on hiljaa. Videolla suomenkielinen tekstitys.
Tänä päivänä mikään ei ole muuttunut, sillä arabiterroristit yllyttävät palestiinalaisia
tappamaan juutalaisia ja maailma on hiljaa. Videolla suomenkielinen tekstitys.
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