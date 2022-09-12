This Chart Shows Gold/Silver Sector Could CATAPULT Higher | Tony Reda

The mining sector compared to the S&P500 is as undervalued as it was at the 2008 bottom. "The mining space definitely presents value right now," says Tony Reda, president & CEO of Tectonic Metals. After the bottom in 2008, many natural resource stocks catapulted higher. 10 or 20 baggers are possible when you are coming from prices this low, says Reda. He speaks about the value proposition in the resource sector, highlighting Tectonic Metals as a top exploration company endorsed by legendary investor Rick Rule and the asset management firm Crescat Capital. Tectonic Metals: https://www.tectonicmetals.com STOCK INFO: TSX-V: TECT OTCQB: TETOF We are honored to have Tectonic Metals as a sponsor of Liberty And Finance. 0:00 Intro 1:08 Metals catapult 8:58 Gold during recessions 11:27 Gold leverage 13:15 Exploration companies 16:22 Business model 27:40 Shareholders 30:45 ESG regulations 35:32 Tectonic Metals _____________________________ Subscribe for our FREE newsletter - #1 place for gold & silver news & commentary: http://libertyandfinance.com _____________________________ Social Media links YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/LibertyAndFinance Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/LibertyAndFinance Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/LibertyandFinance Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dunagun Odysee: https://odysee.com/@LibertyAndFinance Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LibertyAndFinance/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/DunagunKaiser Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/libertyandfinance Gab: https://gab.com/LibertyAndFinance ChatDit: https://chatdit.com/user/timeline/LibertyAndFinance Patreon: https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers _____________________________ Liberty and Finance LLC receives financial compensation from its sponsors. The compensation is used is to fund both sponsor-specific activities and general report activities, website, and general and administrative costs. Sponsor-specific activities may include aggregating content and publishing that content on the Liberty and Finance website, creating and maintaining company landing pages, interviewing key management, posting a banner/billboard, and/or issuing press releases. The fees also cover the costs for Liberty and Finance to publish sector-specific information on our site, and also to create content by interviewing experts in the sector. Liberty and Finance LLC does accept stock for payment of sponsorship fees. Sponsor pages may be considered advertising for the purposes of 18 U.S.C. 1734. The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK. All Rights Reserved.