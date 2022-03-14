InfoWars - Jon Bowne Report - Fauci's Criminal COVID Bombshell 3-7-2022

Where has Dr. Fauci gone? All of a sudden the fame addicted Vaccine Dictator has disappeared. Could it have something to do with the 55,000-page set of documents recently released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) revealing to the public the data Pfizer submitted to the FDA from its clinical trials in support of a COVID-19 vaccine license. A big blow to the NWO plandemic after U.S. District Judge Mark T. Pittman’s denied the request from the FDA to suppress the data for the next 75 years which the agency claimed was necessary, in part, because of its “limited resources.”



A 38-page report included in the documents features an Appendix titled “LIST OF ADVERSE EVENTS OF SPECIAL INTEREST,” listing 1,291 different adverse events following vaccination.



The list includes acute kidney injury, acute flaccid myelitis, anti-sperm antibody positive, brain stem embolism, brain stem thrombosis, cardiac arrest, cardiac failure, cardiac ventricular thrombosis, cardiogenic shock, central nervous system vasculitis, death neonatal, deep vein thrombosis, encephalitis brain stem,frontal lobe epilepsy, foaming at mouth, epileptic psychosis, facial paralysis, fetal distress syndrome, gastrointestinal amyloidosis, generalized tonic-clonic seizure, juvenile myoclonic epilepsy, liver injury, low birth weight, multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, myocarditis, pneumonia, stillbirth, tachycardia, temporal lobe epilepsy, testicular autoimmunity, and vertebral artery thrombosis among 1,246 other medical conditions following vaccination.



Maybe Dr. Fauci can crawl out of his hole and explain when he knew about the massive list of injuries that he had hoped would only be released long after he was gone. ~Jon Bowne