16 things you didn't know about the ultimate creativity smart drug 🔬 Meta-Analysis of Nicotine

Nicotine is the secret weapon of elite Biohackers for instant creativity, concentration, and verbal horsepower. It's a not low-risk, fast-burning, and highly addictive Nootropic that should be used sparingly, but for many high-performers, its significant upsides are well worth its downsides.The fact that some of the greatest writers and novelists were voracious smokers should inspire you to take on a creative project if you choose to use this smart drug!





9:00 The Creativity Drug

12:35 Mitochondrial Biohack

14:52 Memory Consolidation Hack

16:09 Cognitive Enhancer

18:45 Recent Scientific Research

23:15 Mechanism of Action

23:44 Vs COVID

26:34 Vs Constipation

27:05 Cycling and Withdrawals

29:50 Productivity/Growth Cycles

33:53 Sources

41:11 Vaping?

42:50 Is Nicotine Carcinogenic?

43:47 Vs Testosterone

45:40 Vs Sleep

46:55 Risk Grade: C

51:33 Usage and Dosage

52:30 Cofactors

54:40 Bottom Line: Is Nicotine worth the risk?

56:35 Conclusion





