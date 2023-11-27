16 things you didn't know about the ultimate creativity smart drug 🔬 Meta-Analysis of Nicotine

Nicotine is the secret weapon of elite Biohackers for instant creativity, concentration, and verbal horsepower. It's a not low-risk, fast-burning, and highly addictive Nootropic that should be used sparingly, but for many high-performers, its significant upsides are well worth its downsides.The fact that some of the greatest writers and novelists were voracious smokers should inspire you to take on a creative project if you choose to use this smart drug!
1:25 Storytime: A sultry smokin' Serbian babe
9:00 The Creativity Drug
12:35 Mitochondrial Biohack
14:52 Memory Consolidation Hack
16:09 Cognitive Enhancer
18:45 Recent Scientific Research
23:15 Mechanism of Action
23:44 Vs COVID
26:34 Vs Constipation
27:05 Cycling and Withdrawals
29:50 Productivity/Growth Cycles
33:53 Sources
41:11 Vaping?
42:50 Is Nicotine Carcinogenic?
43:47 Vs Testosterone
45:40 Vs Sleep
46:55 Risk Grade: C
51:33 Usage and Dosage
52:30 Cofactors
54:40 Bottom Line: Is Nicotine worth the risk?
56:35 Conclusion
Read Nicotine Meta-Analysis 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/307-nicotine
Order 💲 Nicotine
Nicotine USP Solution https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Nicotine
Nicotine Gum https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Nicotine-Gum
Nicotine Troches https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Blue-Cannatine
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.