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Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Fired By Biden Supporting Boss For Attending January 6th
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130 views • August 27, 2021
Kristi Leigh is joined by former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant, Roxanne Mathai, who is facing repercussions at her work over seeing the President speak on January 6th.
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