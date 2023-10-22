EESL Week5 Griffons-vs-Spartans | Game of the Week | 2023 Season

Our season of American Football behind the Iron Curtain continues, this time the St. Petersburg Griffons desperately battle the reigning champion Moscow Spartans to stay alive in the playoff race. The Spartans are trying to keep their perfect season going. Enjoy the match! Follow us on Telegram, https://t.me/EESL_of_American_Football
