World Health Organization (WHO) Releases Plan to Take Over National Sovereignty

The WHO has released proposed amendments to its International Health Regulations (IHRs) that will transform the WHO from an advisory group to the Global Dictator for Health. Peter Breggin, MD and investigative reporter James Roguski discuss the proposed amendments which if approved by a majority vote of the WHO governing body would automatically seize control over a nation’s healthcare on the mere suspicion that the nation was developing a “public health emergency of international concern.”

The U.N. agency could even order other nations to come into the U.S. or other countries to build structures and manufacture items deemed necessary by the WHO. The WHO could exert pressure through powerful UN affiliates like the World Bank. The amendments would void an existing requirement for WHO to show concern about human rights.

Listen to Breggin and Roguski analyze this and other Biden attempts to destroy America’s sovereignty, including something else you haven’t heard of—the Declaration of North America by the leaders of the U.S., Mexico and Canada, that will push America faster toward becoming a third world nation. A vastly important show about one of the greatest current threats against freedom in America and around the globe.