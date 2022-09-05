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About Jeff Harman
Jeff Harman is a second-generation, world-renowned Master Astrologer and Spiritual Advisor with 47 years of experience. Jeff uses ancient techniques including Classical, Vedic, Naadi, Kabbalistic, & Astro-Location Astrology, combined with decades of Vedic Planetary Gem prescription expertise to assist his clients. Source: https://jeffharman.com/about
Show Notes:
https://radiantcreators.com/2022/09/03/jeff-harman-ancient-wisdom-for-modern-times/