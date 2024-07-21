BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Missiles struck two echelons with personnel and military equipment
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1260 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
119 views • 9 months ago

💥🇺🇦 "Iskander" missiles struck two echelons with personnel and military equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Ministry of Defense reports.

As a result of the strikes, up to 240 Ukrainian militants and more than 60 units of military equipment, including foreign ones, were destroyed.

MoD's Detailed Description:

Footage of military echelons with AFU weapons and hardware wiped out 

The Iskander-M operational-tactical systems carried out group missile strikes against two military echelons (each of 20 platforms) with personnel and military hardware of the AFU 41st Mechanised Brigade near Barvenkovo (Donetsk People's Republic). 

Up to 240 AFU militants and over 60 military hardware units have been neutralised, to include 14 U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured vehicles, ten Canadian-made Senator armoured fighting vehicles, seven armoured personnel carriers, two reconnaissance vehicles, five armoured repair and evacuation vehicles, and more than 20 trucks. 

The targets engagement was monitored using the Orlan-10 UAV.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry 

more description:

Objective control of an Iskander OTRK missile attack on echelons of the enemy’s 41st mechanized brigade at the railway station in Barvenkovo, Kharkov region.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy