Supreme Leader of Consistency: 8 PM Attack plan - Fox News

Supreme Leader of Consistency:

8 p.m. is happening. If we get to that point, there is going to be an attack like they have not seen.

If negotiations move forward today and there is something concrete, the deadline could change.

Adding:

❗️🇺🇸 - IRGC TO TRUMP :- PREPARE YOURSELF FOR TONIGHT.

@IntelSlava

Adding, good news:

BREAKING | CHINA & RUSSIA VETO HORMUZ RESOLUTION

China and Russia veto the UN Security Council resolution on the Strait of Hormuz, hours before Trump's deadline for Iran to reopen it or face strikes on civilian infrastructure.

The resolution had already been stripped of all enforcement teeth and was still vetoed, sending a clear message.

Adding:

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian:

"The situation in the Middle East continues to worsen and the military conflict is still escalating, hitting the world economy and energy security and drawing deep concerns from the international community. China has been working to help bring about a ceasefire and end to the conflict.

The root cause of the conflict is the U.S.-Israeli launch of military attacks against Iran in violation of international law. The top priority is to bring an immediate end to the military operations and return to dialogue and negotiation, so as to fundamentally resolve the issues and restore peace and stability in the Gulf region."