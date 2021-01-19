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PRO VIRUS HYSTERIA POLITICIANS MUST BE SUBJECTED TO THE CONSEQUENCES OF THEIR ACTIONS
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81 views • January 19, 2021
ALL THE PANDEMIC HYSTERIA IS BASED ON FLU – DOCTORS AND POLITICIANS NEED TO BE SUED FOR FALSE DIAGNOSIS – THEY ARE PERPETRATING FRAUD WHICH IS A CRIME – AND THEY LOSE THEIR IMMUNITY FROM PROSECUTION AND CIVIL SUIT.
https://www.minds.com/diabolical_vaccination_industry/
https://gab.com/hopeful_hopeful
Excerpt: corbertt report
Freedom Airway
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t9kVxL3kwUc/
https://www.minds.com/diabolical_vaccination_industry/
https://gab.com/hopeful_hopeful
Excerpt: corbertt report
Freedom Airway
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t9kVxL3kwUc/
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