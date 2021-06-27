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CDC NOW Admits NO ‘Gold Standard’ for the Isolation for ANY Virus!
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217 views • June 27, 2021
In Response to Freedom of Information Act Requests: CDC Admits There Is No ‘Gold Standard’ for the Isolation of ANY Virus
https://truthcomestolight.com/in-response-to-freedom-of-information-act-requests-cdc-admits-there-is-no-gold-standard-for-the-isolation-of-any-virus/
No One Has Ever Isolated, Purified and/or Scientifically Verified and Proven the Existence of Any and All Viruses at Anytime, Anywhere in the World!
by Robert O. Young DSc, PhD, Naturopathic Practitioner
June 13, 2021
https://truthcomestolight.com/in-response-to-freedom-of-information-act-requests-cdc-admits-there-is-no-gold-standard-for-the-isolation-of-any-virus/
No One Has Ever Isolated, Purified and/or Scientifically Verified and Proven the Existence of Any and All Viruses at Anytime, Anywhere in the World!
by Robert O. Young DSc, PhD, Naturopathic Practitioner
June 13, 2021
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