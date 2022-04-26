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One Garden One Year - Time Lapse Video
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62 views • April 26, 2022
First time garden, by a first-time gardener. A montage of weekly pictures takes you through a back yard garden, over the course of one calendar year.
At the time of this uploading, food shortages are predicted. Plan for that and get a garden started.
It is easy!
Learn something new, get outdoors, and grow some food, in case you need it.
At the time of this uploading, food shortages are predicted. Plan for that and get a garden started.
It is easy!
Learn something new, get outdoors, and grow some food, in case you need it.
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