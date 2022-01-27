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Charlie Ward, Super Con Man TCR#961 STEVEN D KELLEY #361 APR 1 2021
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135 views • January 27, 2022
Charlie Ward, Super Con Man
It is worse that I imagined, this man is pure evil hiding right in front of your face.
Money launderer, Child trafficker, Satanist, Con man, CIA/NSA/Mafia asset
Directly connected to Nathan Rothschild, Ghislaine Maxwell.
The Steven D Kelley Show is broadcast live every Thursday night at 9:00pm EST on www.truthcatradio.com During the week you can listen to a recording of the last show on a loop there.
Truth is a precious thing that should never be censored, shadow banned, or sold. Please comment on this video as if it was a right that you are about to lose. Share it everywhere you can.
I encourage every listener to copy, download, and re-distribute this content. Please use software to copy, or email me at [email protected] for instructions on how you can get these files on flash drive to be up-loaded to any platform.
For a free pdf copy of my book, "Lasers, Caver's & Magic" send me an email to [email protected].
Here is a link to an audio version on youtube:
https://youtu.be/E78-ZL9Ik1Y
https://t.me/OccupyTheGetty
For free healing email me [email protected]
If you want to become a Jedi, email me [email protected]
If you would like to contribute to our expenses please use PayPal: [email protected]
Please say the contribution is for friend or family so they do not treat it as a business transaction.
You can also use Patreon: Steven D Kelley
PLEASE SHARE THIS AUDIO BOOK WITH EVERYONE YOU KNOW!!!
https://t.me/OccupyTheGetty
https://youtu.be/E78-ZL9Ik1Y
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
It is worse that I imagined, this man is pure evil hiding right in front of your face.
Money launderer, Child trafficker, Satanist, Con man, CIA/NSA/Mafia asset
Directly connected to Nathan Rothschild, Ghislaine Maxwell.
The Steven D Kelley Show is broadcast live every Thursday night at 9:00pm EST on www.truthcatradio.com During the week you can listen to a recording of the last show on a loop there.
Truth is a precious thing that should never be censored, shadow banned, or sold. Please comment on this video as if it was a right that you are about to lose. Share it everywhere you can.
I encourage every listener to copy, download, and re-distribute this content. Please use software to copy, or email me at [email protected] for instructions on how you can get these files on flash drive to be up-loaded to any platform.
For a free pdf copy of my book, "Lasers, Caver's & Magic" send me an email to [email protected].
Here is a link to an audio version on youtube:
https://youtu.be/E78-ZL9Ik1Y
https://t.me/OccupyTheGetty
For free healing email me [email protected]
If you want to become a Jedi, email me [email protected]
If you would like to contribute to our expenses please use PayPal: [email protected]
Please say the contribution is for friend or family so they do not treat it as a business transaction.
You can also use Patreon: Steven D Kelley
PLEASE SHARE THIS AUDIO BOOK WITH EVERYONE YOU KNOW!!!
https://t.me/OccupyTheGetty
https://youtu.be/E78-ZL9Ik1Y
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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