@Archaix Localized Destructions & Phoenix Edits
When marrying the Phoenix phenomenon data with simulation theory we are confronted with highly localized events that affected concentrated areas while leaving other places in proximity untouched. An editing of reality as it is experienced.
Leave a Comment on Buy Me a Coffee- https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Archaix
Survival Pack $60 PayPal/Venmo/Zelle/BuyMeaCoffee or CashApp. PayPal at https://www.paypal.me/jasonbreshears, or cash.app/$JasonArchaix, or donate via Zelle to Jason Breshears, to email [email protected], or Venmo at @Jason-Breshears-4, Buy Me a Coffee- https://www.buymeacoffee.com/Archaix
Super Pack: download to your device/computer fast [5800 pdf pages/images is 1.3 GB] https://jasonbreshears.podia.com/archaix-super-pack
PDF of 1877 Book [Ancient Literature & History] Charts https://jasonbreshears.podia.com/oldest-surviving-texts-tell-stories-of-resets
⋯ ∇∆
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.