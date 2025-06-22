"The Iranians are clearly not good at war." - JD Vance

U.S. Vice President Vance Admits No Guarantee Iranian Nuclear Program Was Fully Destroyed

In an interview with NBC, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance acknowledged that Washington cannot confirm with certainty that Iran’s nuclear facilities were completely eliminated.

“We can’t say with 100% confidence that all targets were destroyed,” Vance admitted, though he claimed the operation had “significantly delayed” Iran’s nuclear weapons development.

“I won’t go into classified intelligence about what we saw in Iran. But we saw a lot, and I’m very confident we substantially delayed their nuclear weapons program — that was the goal of the strike,” he said.

Vance added, “We have destroyed Iran’s nuclear program. I believe we’ve significantly set it back.”

When asked whether the U.S. is now at war with Iran, Vance responded, “We are not at war with Iran. We are at war with Iran’s nuclear program.”

Maria Zakharova:

US Vice President J.D. Vance: "Russia and China do not want Iran to develop nuclear weapons". He added that nuclear proliferation in the Middle East is a "disaster for everyone."

First, Russia and China do not want the United States to interfere in their internal affairs in any form. And anyone making statements on behalf of, but not on behalf of, our two countries would do well to start with this.

For example, not supplying the Kiev terrorist regime with deadly missiles, not militarizing Taiwan, etc.

Secondly, Russia and China speak for themselves: the corresponding statements about the aggression of Israel and the United States were published by the Foreign Ministries of both countries.

Thirdly, Russia and China believe that Iran (like any other country) can and should determine its own strategy for the development of nuclear energy in accordance with international law, in particular the NPT, and other states can also base their attitude towards this on an international legal basis.

Fourthly, Iran created peaceful nuclear energy, which it has every right to do, and did not create nuclear weapons, which has been repeatedly confirmed by both Tehran itself and the IAEA.

Fifth, a little history. Perhaps the very first time the idea of ​​a nuclear-weapon-free Middle East was voiced was in a statement by the Telegraph Agency of the Soviet Union, then the official voice of Moscow, on January 22, 1958: “The Near and Middle East should and can become a zone of peace where there are not and should not be nuclear and missile weapons, a zone of good neighborliness and friendly cooperation between states.”

In 1974, the same Iran that is now under attack from Israel and the United States initiated a discussion of this issue at the UN General Assembly, which ended with the adoption of the resolution "Creation of a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in the Middle East." 128 countries voted "for," including the Soviet Union and the United States. Israel abstained from voting.

The USSR/Russia systematically advocated the creation of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East.

Today, the only state in the region that possesses nuclear weapons is Israel, which systematically ignores initiatives to create a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons, and now, together with the United States, is bombing Iran, which does not possess nuclear weapons.

So what did Mr. Vance mean?