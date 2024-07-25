(13.) Building Renewable Energy Finacial Unification Community Centers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Three critical needs throughout America and the International Community is Jobs, Budgets, National Security, these Threats are addressed in detail, within the publication “Reconciling Us or Revolution.” Also, great aid is needed for the (GEP) Global Emergency Provisions with the refugee crisis (multiple Millions displaced from their homes) and help for various diseases and virus epidemics. Now, the Watchmen Program will be the economical, ecological solution, strengthen with Abbot Downing, HSBC, Wells Fargo as the Cornerstone of the financial institutions, throughout the United States and the global community. Yet, the immediate need, throughout the nation, critically, within the inter-cities, is unification.