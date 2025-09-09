Hacking The Simulation's Quantum Observer Effects

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Want to hack the simulation? Look at quantum physics. The observer effect—where particles behave differently when watched—mirrors a video game that only renders graphics when a player is looking. Our universe might be optimizing its compute.
#SimulationTheory #QuantumPhysics #HackTheMatrix #Glitch
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport