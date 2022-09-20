9/19/2022 -- CONTINENTAL SIZED starforts + rare Earthquakes hitting them directly - AZ to Cali M4.4

On top of the large M7.6's striking both sides of the Pacific, something just happened which I have to bring to all my viewers attention.





I said I was going to talk about these locations a few weeks ago, but wasn't planning on having to do it so soon. M4.4 earthquakes have now struck BOTH locations -- Santa Rosa California and now NorthWest Arizona.

The locations in question are starfort shaped, but way bigger than any we ever knew existed. These are CONTINENTAL SIZED.





Also, I show the 1,400 mile spacing on the islands, plus the man made shape of a pentagon making up all of Micronesia, as well as NAN MADOL starfort on the East side of the pentagon micronesia.





No way 1400 mile spacing can happen naturally in my opinion. Meaning, the islands were built a long time ago.. and are THOUSANDS of feet high off the ocean floor.

The starfort in the Mojave is 300+ miles long and has huge military bases on both sides including 29 palms military base (marines), and Area 51 with the Nuclear test sites on the other side.. with Vandenberg Airforce base in the middle of the tip of it.





The OTHER other starfort at Santa Rosa is 17 miles long, and backs up to another volcano (clear lake volcanic field).

None of this can be overlooked by me. You can do what you want, but I can't overlook, dismiss, poo-poo, or shame away talk on this.

No one is going to change my mind on this either, these have to be man-made, just a matter of who and how now.

Much love everyone. Truth shall prevail.





I guess someone should get this info over to Paul Cook, Martin Liedtke, and Jon Levi. Not joking. I know I'm a round earther still, but this is no exaggeration and not a hoax.





These are all good channels in my opinion, yes they have various beliefs on certain topics, overall I personally think they've got good information to share -- certainly worth considering. I find many of the topics they cover intriguing, and has changed my mind on many things I previously thought were impossible.





These are real finds I have made, people need to look into it... especially the 1400 mile spacing on the islands!!!!!!!!! The 300 mile long starfort in California is undeniable shaped, and having area 51 with nuke sites on the side doesn't bode well for what these places mean or could reveal.





I'd be willing to bet the Bikini island "nuclear tests" are also something we need to look into for man made islands they were destroying with nuclear 'tests'.

Everything is on the table for questioning at this point. I'm going to leave no stone unturned lol (pun intended!)





