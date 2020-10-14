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It is ALL Theater - there is no news
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54 views • October 14, 2020
Advent Calendar Day 20 -
They are really going to get Hitlary ... Biden ... Obama ...
Dirty cash payments, Seal Team 6, Benghazi, illegal candidates ...
Pshaw! It is a show. I discovered all of this "news" in 2013. If a little guy in Podunk knew, d'ya really believe this information is "news" today?
It is a show. Nothing but a show. The fans in the stands are being played.
Do not be one of them.
Supporting evidence a'plenty at BitterrootBugle.com and IdahoLiberty.com
Use the "search this site" box in the upper-right-hand-corner.
They are really going to get Hitlary ... Biden ... Obama ...
Dirty cash payments, Seal Team 6, Benghazi, illegal candidates ...
Pshaw! It is a show. I discovered all of this "news" in 2013. If a little guy in Podunk knew, d'ya really believe this information is "news" today?
It is a show. Nothing but a show. The fans in the stands are being played.
Do not be one of them.
Supporting evidence a'plenty at BitterrootBugle.com and IdahoLiberty.com
Use the "search this site" box in the upper-right-hand-corner.
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