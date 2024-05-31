Create New Account
What Happened To The Church?_2: The Coming Forth Of The Book Of Mormon
Book of Mormon Believer
Published Yesterday

This second video begins to detail how the Book of Mormon was given to the world, and the instructions from Jesus Christ associated with its publication. Sincere investigators are discouraged from following the Book of Mormon through any current church. See Dick Bauman's summary on this link:

https://drive.proton.me/urls/2XRZ0A36W8#kRo41SpFP5UX


Below is a link to a free PDF of the original Book of Mormon.

https://ia904508.us.archive.org/14/items/book-of-mormon-1830-digital-replica/1830%20BoM%200.7%20-%20%5Bno%20annotations%5D.pdf

Honorable Mentioned Book of Mormon Resources:


http://www.restoredgospel.com/Scriptures1/Main_study.php


https://bookofmormonism.com


https://www.youtube.com/@restoredgospelpodcast/videos


https://www.youtube.com/@restorationbeliever7777/videos

Keywords
spiritualitychristianitybook of mormoneschatologynative americans

