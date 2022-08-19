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Bob Moriarty: On the Cusp of the World's First Worldwide Revolution
Geopolitics & Empire
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Bob Moriarty discusses Ukraine losing the war and how someone in the military might assassinate Zelensky. WEF is desperate, losing, and will fail. In his 2016 book "Art of Peace" he predicted a collapse of the banking system and the world's first worldwide revolution which he believes is now just starting. We're going to have some of the most significant and rapid changes in world history in the upcoming months. The United States is falling into the same trap as the Roman Empire. He discusses strategic relocation and why he ended up in Europe.


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About Robert Moriarty

Robert Moriarty was born in New York state in 1946. He began training as a military pilot in 1965 and became the youngest Naval Aviator during the Vietnam War in 1966. With two years in Vietnam and some 832 missions in combat, he left the Marine Corps in 1970. He worked in computers for a few years before beginning a 2nd career as a ferry pilot delivering small airplanes all over the world. He made over 240 ocean crossings mostly in single engine airplanes.


He and his wife of 25 years were computer consultants and began one of the earliest online computer retail outlets in 1995 before retiring in 2000. He began another career running a financial website in 2001 specializing in resource companies. He continues to travel the world looking for the next great mineral discovery and writes in his spare time.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
trumprussiarevolutionenergyeconomybidenputindepopulationukrainedavoswefzelenskycovidklaus schwabgreat reset
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