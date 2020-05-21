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How to Make a Face Shield for COVID-19
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6 views • May 21, 2020
We know a lot of you are looking for ways to help your local hospitals and the shortage of face mask shields during this unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. We created a disposable face mask shield using materials that we sell at Sailrite. Let's help out our medical communities during this time of need.
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