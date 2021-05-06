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Anyone Can Farm Interview The Resistance Chicks 5.4.2021
Resistance Chicks
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133 views • May 06, 2021
Downloaded from Mark and Jill Baker: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sYMFNItSMKI&;t=32s
Enjoy this fabulous conversation with two gals who have fought for their right to farm and raise their own food on an acre and a half. Check out the Resistance Chicks
Bitchute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NEBF...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/Masfaith3
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceCh...
www.ResistanceChicks.com
Books they reference:
Nourishing Traditions by Sally Fallon: https://amzn.to/2PUFchy
Country Wisdom and Know How: https://amzn.to/3xP0Y7c

Follow BakersGreenAcres on all our social media platforms.
** https://www.facebook.com/bakersgreena...
** https://www.instagram.com/baker_green...
**https://odysee.com/@BakersGreenAcres:3
https://mewe.com/p/bakersgreenacres
** www.bakersgreenacres.com
Recommended reading for the homesteader:
** Joel Salatin's Pastured Poultry Profits: https://amzn.to/2HOnR4g
** Joel's Salad Bar Beef: https://amzn.to/2WvV6fO
HOw To,Home Business,Home School,Home Grown,Raised At Home,Husbandry,Horitculture,Natural Living,Home Remedies,Bee Keeping,Raising Chickens,Raising Kune,Pigs,Do it Yourself,BakersGreenAcres,Resistance Chicks,Leah and Michelle,Health and Freedom Conference Tulsa OK,Broken Arrow,Regenerative Farming,Regenerative Government. Created By Divine Desing Masfaith3,Earth was created to regenerate,Abundance
Keywords
regenerative farmingcreated by divine design masfaith3
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