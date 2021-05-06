Anyone Can Farm Interview The Resistance Chicks 5.4.2021

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Enjoy this fabulous conversation with two gals who have fought for their right to farm and raise their own food on an acre and a half. Check out the Resistance Chicks
Bitchute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NEBF...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/Masfaith3
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceCh...
www.ResistanceChicks.com
Books they reference:
Nourishing Traditions by Sally Fallon: https://amzn.to/2PUFchy
Country Wisdom and Know How: https://amzn.to/3xP0Y7c
Follow BakersGreenAcres on all our social media platforms.
** https://www.facebook.com/bakersgreena...
** https://www.instagram.com/baker_green...
**https://odysee.com/@BakersGreenAcres:3
https://mewe.com/p/bakersgreenacres
** www.bakersgreenacres.com
Recommended reading for the homesteader:
** Joel Salatin's Pastured Poultry Profits: https://amzn.to/2HOnR4g
** Joel's Salad Bar Beef: https://amzn.to/2WvV6fO
HOw To,Home Business,Home School,Home Grown,Raised At Home,Husbandry,Horitculture,Natural Living,Home Remedies,Bee Keeping,Raising Chickens,Raising Kune,Pigs,Do it Yourself,BakersGreenAcres,Resistance Chicks,Leah and Michelle,Health and Freedom Conference Tulsa OK,Broken Arrow,Regenerative Farming,Regenerative Government. Created By Divine Desing Masfaith3,Earth was created to regenerate,Abundance