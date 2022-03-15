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Catholic vs. Orthodox - Explaining the Difference
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45 views • March 15, 2022
Fr. Chris Alar.
Why did the Church split in 1054 and what are the similarities and differences between the Catholic and Orthodox Church? Fr. Chris Alar explains why this is important in understanding what is happening in the Church and world today.
Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation
To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith
or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gfva7Zwzyfs
Why did the Church split in 1054 and what are the similarities and differences between the Catholic and Orthodox Church? Fr. Chris Alar explains why this is important in understanding what is happening in the Church and world today.
Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation
To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith
or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gfva7Zwzyfs
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