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Faith Works: Here is the proof!
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11 views • April 16, 2022
Today my guest is RL Shawver, author of “For This Child I Have Prayed.” I asked him about his faith journey and how he endured the ordeal of his son undergoing 6 heart surgeries in his first 18 months. We also discuss the challenges of parenting in a society seeking increasingly to sexualize children and normalize pedophilia.
For more information on RL Shawver, please visit: https://www.rlshawver.com/
For more information on RL Shawver, please visit: https://www.rlshawver.com/
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