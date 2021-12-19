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COMMUNITY MOURNS "SUDDEN" PASSING OF 10 YEAR OLD DUE TO HEART ATTACK
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60 views • December 19, 2021
Source: bootcamp. The Covid poison strikes again. Sudden yes. Unexpected? Yes and No. Yes to those who are still in denial or asleep and want to kill their children and no to those of us who get it. More videos on the crazy world and the genocide:
Viewer discretion advised. Extreme covid vax reaction!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PntZuWylNuVp/
Viewer discretion advised. Extreme covid vax reaction!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PntZuWylNuVp/
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