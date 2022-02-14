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IT'S WAR TIME - PRAY FOR UKRAINIANS, & HOPE FOR THE BEST, AMERICANS. MAY BE OUR RAPID COLLAPSE. (MIRRORED)
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151 views • February 14, 2022
IT'S WAR TIME - PRAY FOR UKRAINIANS, & HOPE FOR THE BEST, AMERICANS. MAY BE OUR RAPID COLLAPSE. (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Odysee channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/It%27s-WAR-Time:3?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
The link I provide below is to the article, 'Rate Hikes Will Cause Hyperinflationary Great Depression." I do hope you are all ready for what is to come.
https://usawatchdog.com/fed-rate-hike-will-cause-hyperinflationary-great-depression-john-williams/#more-26013
Mirrored from Odysee channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0/It%27s-WAR-Time:3?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
The link I provide below is to the article, 'Rate Hikes Will Cause Hyperinflationary Great Depression." I do hope you are all ready for what is to come.
https://usawatchdog.com/fed-rate-hike-will-cause-hyperinflationary-great-depression-john-williams/#more-26013
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