FULL SHOW: Lowest Confidence In U.S. Presidency Ever Recorded In History, According To Latest Polls

New polls reflect just what a disaster President Joe Biden has been and how Democrat policies are extremely unpopular and despite the attempts to deflect blame, Americans know where the responsibility lies. They continue to stump for abortion on capitol hill, where the new phrase for abortion is “self love”. What a way to describe killing your baby. The liberal madness from the Hill doesn’t stop there however, and Democrat witnesses, even from Woman’s groups, refuse to define what a woman is. Allison Royal is the host from New School news and she has an exclusive story about pornographic books being given to children at public schools. Alex Rosen has been catching and exposing child predators on YouTube for years, his latest story is one of the worst, he explains live on The War Room.