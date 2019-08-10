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666 in Forehead Revealed: Nazism, Islam and Communism
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47 views • August 10, 2019
The three 6's that John saw and drew in Revelation 13 were not Hindu-Arabic numbers as we use in English math today. But rather, 3 major end time symbols revealing the multitudes of people who would follow the New World Order beast power. These 3 groups are responsible for all of the evil in the world. The Mark of the Beast is primarily spiritual, symbolized as being in the forehead, in our minds, and then also in our works as represented by our hands.
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