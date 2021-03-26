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CERN USING NEW EXPERIMENTAL TECH FOR THEIR PLAN!! - BLACK HOLE - TIME LOOP/TIME SHIFT/TIME LAPSE/TIME WHEELS - Illuminati Clocks Illuminate Dark Matter! - And More Words, Dreams, Visions From The Lord
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312 views • March 26, 2021
New CERN Experiment Violates The Standard Model of Particle and Hints At Brand-New Physics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=30UT9J9MyTM
DID THEY UNEARTH BABYLON FOR CERN?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oiItxi70m3k
First image of a black hole gets a polarizing update that sheds light on magnetic fields
https://www.space.com/first-black-hole-image-polarized-m87
How atomic clocks could probe dark matter mysteries and fundamental physics
https://www.abc.net.au/news/science/2021-03-25/atomic-clock-physics-dark-matter-physical-constant-time-second/100021872
AFTER CORONA EXPECT THINGS TO MOVE FASTER - Collins Ouma
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjQ-RxPQkCc
#Prophetic Word Time-lapse ⏰
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkZWXm8J5e0
A Time Lapse: It's Going To Happen Fast And In Unimaginable Ways !! The Full Picture Is Perfect!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rSZrt4GkOkk
CAUTION GREAT DANGER/3 DAYS OF DARKNESS!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKqSMEPA4tQ
Prophetic Word March 25, 2021 - JUDGEMENT OF THE SHEPHERDS AND THE GATHERING OF THE SHEEP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GuB4Z3WR0xE
ALL THINGS NEW – Krystal Beall
https://444prophecynews.com/all-things-new-krystal-beall/
DETESTABLE THINGS – Watchman on the Wall
https://444prophecynews.com/detestable-things-watchman-on-the-wall/
Crops for Cold Weather – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/crops-for-cold-weather-anno-domini-144k/
Serve The Lord Now. Soon Door Is Closed & No More Work Is Done! – Humbled for Service
https://444prophecynews.com/serve-the-lord-now-soon-door-is-closed-no-more-work-is-done-humbled-for-service/
The Venomous Serpent on our way – McKana
https://444prophecynews.com/the-venomous-serpent-on-our-way-mckana/
Mind Controlled Zombies – Misty Gillis
https://444prophecynews.com/mind-controlled-zombies-misty-gillis/
__________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=30UT9J9MyTM
DID THEY UNEARTH BABYLON FOR CERN?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oiItxi70m3k
First image of a black hole gets a polarizing update that sheds light on magnetic fields
https://www.space.com/first-black-hole-image-polarized-m87
How atomic clocks could probe dark matter mysteries and fundamental physics
https://www.abc.net.au/news/science/2021-03-25/atomic-clock-physics-dark-matter-physical-constant-time-second/100021872
AFTER CORONA EXPECT THINGS TO MOVE FASTER - Collins Ouma
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjQ-RxPQkCc
#Prophetic Word Time-lapse ⏰
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkZWXm8J5e0
A Time Lapse: It's Going To Happen Fast And In Unimaginable Ways !! The Full Picture Is Perfect!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rSZrt4GkOkk
CAUTION GREAT DANGER/3 DAYS OF DARKNESS!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DKqSMEPA4tQ
Prophetic Word March 25, 2021 - JUDGEMENT OF THE SHEPHERDS AND THE GATHERING OF THE SHEEP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GuB4Z3WR0xE
ALL THINGS NEW – Krystal Beall
https://444prophecynews.com/all-things-new-krystal-beall/
DETESTABLE THINGS – Watchman on the Wall
https://444prophecynews.com/detestable-things-watchman-on-the-wall/
Crops for Cold Weather – Anno.Domini.144K
https://444prophecynews.com/crops-for-cold-weather-anno-domini-144k/
Serve The Lord Now. Soon Door Is Closed & No More Work Is Done! – Humbled for Service
https://444prophecynews.com/serve-the-lord-now-soon-door-is-closed-no-more-work-is-done-humbled-for-service/
The Venomous Serpent on our way – McKana
https://444prophecynews.com/the-venomous-serpent-on-our-way-mckana/
Mind Controlled Zombies – Misty Gillis
https://444prophecynews.com/mind-controlled-zombies-misty-gillis/
__________________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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